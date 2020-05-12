Shared transport will also resume…

As Dubai’s return to normality picks up its pace, it’s good news for those who choose to travel by Dubai Tram – as it will resume normal service from Wednesday, May 13.

The latest travel update was announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today, Tuesday May 12, via their official Twitter account. Marine and shared transport will also resume regular service.

Operational hours of the Dubai Tram will be from 7am to 11pm, Saturday to Thursday. On Fridays, it will be operating from the hours of 10am to 11pm.

The RTA advised that if you are planning to board the tram, to reach your station 30 minutes before your journey is due to depart.

Dubai Tram, marine transport and shared transport will resume regular service as of Wednesday, 13th May. Proactive and preventive health measures will remain enforced including physical distancing, especially aboard public transport means and in stations. — RTA (@rta_dubai) May 12, 2020

The Dubai Tram, marine transport and shared transport are the latest of the city’s transport links to reopen. Dubai Metro, buses and taxis have been operating almost as normal for the past few weeks.

As with all other Dubai transport, strict measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff in these unprecedented times. This includes social distancing and wearing a face mask at all times.

It is obligatory to wear a face mask at all times in Dubai when outside your own home. Failure to do so could result in a fine of up to Dhs1,000.

Marine transport will be operational from 8.30am to 9pm daily. Shared transport such as UDrive will resume, operating with 400 vehicles ‘per the highest precautionary measures’.

Images: Social