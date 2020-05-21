Every passenger will be handed a complimentary hygiene kit…

As flights to and from the UAE are slowly starting to increase after a halt in travel, many UAE residents that were stuck outside the country are now preparing to return.

As a result of COVID-19, hygiene has never been more important, and if you were one of those people who are planning on flying any time soon, you might be a little nervous.

Well, Dubai-based airline, Emirates, have today, Thursday May 21, released a statement outlining their ‘must-faceted’ measures for ensuring the safety of passengers and employees whilst they fly.

Airport

This includes handing out complimentary hygiene kits to every single passenger, flying to or from Dubai. The kits comprise of masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitiser.

Everyone who is travelling must wear a mask and gloves at all times whilst in Dubai International Airport, as is mandatory. It’s only mandatory to wear a mask during an Emirates flight.

Thermal scanners have been installed at various points in Dubai Airport, which will check the temperatures of passengers waiting to board flights. Strict social distancing measures have been put in place, such as keeping a 2 metre distance from others.

Protective barriers have been installed at check-in desks to ensure the safety and peace of mind of both passengers about to fly, as well as airport employees. Boarding will be strictly staggered.

Onboard the flight

Onboard flights, all Emirates crew will be fully kitted out in PPE (personal protective equipment). All toilets will be cleaned every 45 minutes by specially placed cabin service assistants.

Cabin baggage has to be checked in and passengers are only allowed to bring essentials such as a laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items on board. Make sure to bring a pen to fill out Health Declaration Forms required for some destinations.

Transit passengers

Anyone travelling through Dubai International Airport and transferring onto another flight will go through thermal screening upon disembarkation.

