The airline has added services to Sydney…

In yet more good signs that the travel industry is slowly inching its way back to normality, Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways, announced on May 19 its plans to increase frequency of its inbound and outbound flights worldwide.

As well as increasing the frequency of previously announced special flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Etihad will also increase the overall number of flights operating to and from the capital of the UAE, throughout May and June.

In the same time-frame, new flights to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto have been added.

Also, in addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi

Here is the schedule of special flights (effective May 19 to June 15 2020).

These are subject to change.

Amsterdam: 20, 22, 27, 29 May & 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 June

Barcelona: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

Belgrade: 21 May

Brussels: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

Dublin: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June

Geneva: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June

Frankfurt: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

Jakarta: 21, 28 May & 4, 11 June

Kuala Lumpur: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June

London Heathrow: 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 May & 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15 June

Melbourne: 20, 22, 27, 28 May & 4, 11 June

Milan: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

Paris CDG: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

Seoul Incheon: 21, 23, 28, 30 May & 4, 6, 11, 13 June

Singapore: 19 May & 2, 9 June

Sydney: 26 May & 2, 9 June

Tokyo Narita: 25 May & 1, 8 June

Toronto: 21 May

Zurich: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

It was announced on Monday, May 18 that foreign nationals who hold a valid residency visa and have relatives in the UAE can return from June 1.

Etihad reminds any passengers flying with the airline that they are required to wear a face mask at all times throughout the journey. Make sure to check the Etihad website for information on entry regulations at your destination.

Any travellers arriving in to the UAE are obligated by law to enter in to a 14-day self quarantine period. It’s understood that they will have the option to choose a UAE hotel or home in which to do this.

Any travellers who have arrived back and have gone into quarantine must download the ALHOSN app, which allows the government to track and test for COVID-19. Failure to do so could result in a Dhs10,000 fine.

etihad.com

Images: Social