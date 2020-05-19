UAE residents who’ve been stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be allowed to return from June 1, provided they meet some conditions…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship (ICA) announced on Monday that foreign nationals who hold a valid residency visa and have relatives in the UAE can return from June 1.

The joint statement said that the UAE is keen to “enable those holding valid residence visas to get reunited with their families after having been affected by the precautionary measures taken under the current exceptional circumstances to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to Emirates news agency WAM.

“The move is aimed at streamlining their safe return to the UAE,” the ministry and authority said.

How to apply

Foreign nationals who hold valid a UAE residency visa and have family in the country are invited to register for the ‘Residents’ Entry Permit’ service via the smartservices.ica.gov.ae website.

Since the UAE closed its borders in March, thousands of UAE residents have been stranded overseas. Previously, those wishing to return to the UAE had been asked to fill out the Twajudi form.

Some of these applications had been approved for workers in key sectors, including healthcare and education, although it’s understood that many applications were recently rejected.

Precautionary measures

UAE authorities have also announced an extension to the National Sterilisation Programme from 8pm to 6am daily, in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. They have also increased fines for those disobeying the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The new rules will come into effect on Wednesday May 20, and will apply throughout the Eid holiday.