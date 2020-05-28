Book ahead for your sun lounger on the sand…

With Dubai’s public beaches currently closed, we’ve been on the hunt for the best – and safest – ways to get your fix of sun, sand and sea.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is the latest Dubai hotel to launch a daycation deal. For Dhs300 per person, you’ll get a reserved sun lounger on the sand, plus access to a chic guest room for the day.

What sets Nikki Beach Resort and Spa apart from other daycation deals in Dubai is the family-friendly nature of the offer. Children of all ages are welcome, and two children under the age of 12 can enjoy a complimentary lunch when their parents order a meal.

Lunch and drinks can be served on the beach, or in the air-conditioned comfort of your room. In the heat of the afternoon, little ones can nap in the cool, before enjoying a late-afternoon swim in the sea.

If you fancy extending that daycation into a staycation, you can book an overnight stay at Nikki Beach from an additional Dhs300 per room. The rate includes accommodation for two adults and two children, breakfast, and all-day use of the beach the following day.

Not daycationing with kids? Don’t let that put you off. The intimate nature of Nikki Beach and the regulation distance between sun loungers means you’ll have plenty of space to enjoy your day at your own pace…

Safety precautions: In keeping with the UAE government regulations, Nikki Beach is checking all temperatures on arrival, and there are increased sanitation measures in place across the resort.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah. Daily, 10am to 7pm. Dhs300 per person twin share, with a minimum of two people per room. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com