Packages are priced at Dhs395 per person…

If you’re craving a beach day, but don’t want to splurge on an overnight hotel stay, Caesars Palace Bluewaters’ new offer might tempt you. The stunning five-star hotel has launched a daycation package, allowing guests to check-in between 9am and 6pm.

Following the steps of Jumeirah and Atlantis, The Palm, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai is offering guests the chance to book a hotel room for the day. This then means that you can enjoy the beach access as a guest without paying for an overnight stay.

For Dhs395 per person, each guest will enjoy beach access, a comfortable Palace Deluxe room, as well as a three-course lunch at Gordon Ramsay’s Hells Kitchen. Guests who opt for lunch will be required to make a reservation beforehand.

The offer is available every week on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and up to three adults can enjoy the deal per group, or two adults and two children. Kids three and under can join for free, while children between four and 12 will cost Dhs100 each.

Of course there will be social distancing measures in place, such as two metres between each sun bed at the beach and the tables in Hells Kitchen. Guests will be subject to a temperature check upon arrival and required to wear face masks.

The price includes access to the pristine beachfront, complete with undisturbed ocean views under the shadow of Ain Dubai. Caesars Palace promises a minimum distance of four metres between each group so you can relax in the knowledge your safety is a priority.

Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Sun to Weds, Dhs395 adults, Dhs100 kids 4-12, free under 3. (04) 556 6666. caesarsdubai.ae

Image: Provided