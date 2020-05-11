Winners will be announced on May 12, so enter today…

From heaps of praise to rapturous applause ringing from balconies and gardens across Dubai, we’ve never appreciated our key workers and nurses more. Now, you can nominate a nurse that you know to win them a staycation for two with McGettigan’s JLT.

As part of their ‘Nominate a Nurse’ campaign, in celebration of ‘International Nurse Day’ on May 12, McGettigan’s want you to ‘nominate your medical hero for the ultimate thank you staycation package’. The winners will be announced on May 12, so make sure to nominate today, May 11.

McGettigan’s JLT have teamed up with the Bonnington JLT hotel to offer five ‘truly deserving nurses’ the staycation package. It includes an overnight stay, afternoon tea, a two course dinner, and breakfast the next day for two people. It comes in recognition of the ‘Together we are Good’ campaign.

To enter, nominate your chosen medical hero by sharing a post on Instagram or Facebook nominating a nurse to win, and tag McGettigan’s and Bonnington Tower in the post.

So what will your staycation look like? Well, after dropping of your bags in one of the Bonnington JLT hotel’s comfy and spacious rooms, head to the Authors Lounge and enjoy a sweet afternoon tea. Mini-sandwiches, cake and speciality teas are sure to stave off those hunger pangs.

Later on, refreshments can be enjoyed at sunset on the hotel’s Leisure Deck, before heading to McGettigan’s JLT for a two-course dinner. Choose from some of McGettigan’s most famous home-cooked dishes, which will leave you feeling comfortably full for a blissful night’s sleep.

The next day, after a leisurely lie in, enjoy breakfast at Bonnington JLT’s Cavendish Restaurant. Then spend the afternoon catching some rays by the hotel’s pool, which offers guests panoramic views across the city.

McGettigan’s JLT, The Bonnington, Dubai, winners announced May 12. @mcgettiganspubs @bonningtontower

