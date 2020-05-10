From discounted room rates to free meals…

If staying at home for the past month has you climbing up the walls, it might be time to take advantage of some of the seriously good staycation offers available in the UAE – all while maintaining a safe social distance, of course.

Hotel pools and beaches have reopened in Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, but if you’re looking to take a dip in Dubai, check out our top picks for UAE staycations with beach or pool access.

Under Dhs500

Ajman Saray, A Luxury Collection Hotel, Ajman

Just a 20-minute drive north of Dubai, this chic coastal retreat promises sophisticated rooms and stunning sunset views. The Ajman Saray’s private beach and pool are open to hotel guests only, along with two restaurants serving food and drinks. When you sign up to become a Marriott Bonvoy member, you can book a room for as little as Dhs404 per night on weekends.

Ajman Saray, Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi St, Ajman. From Dhs404 for members (free to join). Tel: (06) 7142222. marriott.com

Sofitel The Palm, Dubai

UAE residents can take advantage of sweet staycation deals at Sofitel The Palm. Book a one-bedroom holiday apartment for Dhs450 per night, a beach suite with private jacuzzi for Dhs550 a night, or a two-bedroom holiday apartment for Dhs650 a night. Rates include daily breakfast, late 3pm check-out, and a 30 per cent discount on in-room dining.

Sofitel The Palm, UAE Residents Staycation Offer, Dhs450++ including breakfast, available until May 31. Tel: (04) 4556677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Palazzo Versace, Dubai

Living the high life doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. When you book a room via Palazzo Versace Dubai’s new e-voucher platform, you can score a one-night stay for as little as Dhs499 – that’s a saving of Dhs871.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai. From Dhs499+ when you buy an e-voucher. palazzoversace.ae

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi

While pools and beaches remain closed in Abu Dhabi, you can snap up some sweet deals at Anantara Eastern Mangroves. Self isolate in style with the UAE and GCC residents offer, which includes a 25 per cent discount on room rates, daily breakfast, 25 per cent off food and drinks, a complimentary room upgrade, and a late check-out until 4pm.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi. From Dhs450+ (conditions apply). Tel: (02) 8958700. anantara.com/en/eastern-mangroves-abu-dhabi

Radisson Blu, Ajman

Throughout Ramadan, the Radisson Blu in Ajman is offering a special staycation package that includes daily breakfast or suhoor, plus evening iftar or dinner.

Radisson Blu, off Al Ittihad St, Ajman. Ramadan Experience from Dhs398 per room. radissonhotels.com

Five Jumeirah Village, Dubai

How does Dhs400 for one night at Five Jumeirah Village sound? We’ll wager it sounds even better when you learn that amount is fully redeemable on food and drinks during your stay. When you book a Superior or Superior Sky room, you’ll get the full amount back to spend at on-site eateries Soul Street and One for the Road, and in-room dining.

Five Jumeirah Village Hotel, Lazuward SW, Dubai. Stay and Dine offer from Dhs400+. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Dhs500 to 1,000

Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Ease into summer with a staycation at Atlantis, The Palm. Rooms midweek start at Dhs549, while weekends are priced from Dhs649 per night. Rates include daily breakfast, plus you’ll save 30 per cent on food and drinks at the resort’s top-rated restaurants.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Weekdays from Dhs549+, weekends from Dhs649+. atlantis.com/dubai

The Address Downtown Dubai

UAE residents can enjoy 40 per cent off room rates, plus daily iftar or breakfast, when they book a stay at the Address Downtown. You’ll also get an Emaar gift card to the value of Dhs100 per person (maximum of two people per per room), with a 12-month validity.

The Address Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. From Dhs827. Tel: (04) 4238888. addresshotels.com

Five The Palm, Dubai

Just like its sister property, Five Jumeirah Village, when you book the Stay & Dine package at Five The Palm, your room rate is fully redeemable on food and drinks at the resort. During your stay, dine at Maiden Shanghai, Cinque and Delisserie, or in the comfort of your room.

Five The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. From Dhs700+. Tel: (04) 4559999. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

This atmospheric retreat promises a serene getaway in the heart of Sharjah. GCC residents can enjoy 25 per cent off room rates, including breakfast. If you fancy an all-inclusive stay, book the Home Away From Home package, which includes three-course breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, three pieces of laundry, a minibar fulled with fresh juices, plus medical support should you be self-isolating.

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, Al Mareija, Sharjah. From Dhs630. Tel: (06) 5025555. ghmhotels.com/en/the-chedi-al-bait-sharjah

Rates and availability are subject to change, so please check with the hotels before booking.