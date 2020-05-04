The sessions are held every Wednesday at 5pm during the holy month…

During the holy month, Dubai’s pioneering healthy-eating hub, Flow, will be hosting virtual talks every Wednesday at 5pm discussing healthy Ramadan diets, physical and mental wellbeing and much more.

The sessions will be live-streamed on the FlowDubai Instagram page and hosted by inspirational UAE-based community icons.

Here’s the schedule.

May 6: Kicking off the series will be Hemant Julka, co-founder and COO of VeggiTech. Hemant will be speaking about the importance and nutritional value of local farm produce while he takes viewers for a virtual tour around his farm.

May 13: Dr. Saliha Afridi is a clinical psychologist and founder of The Lighthouse Arabia. She will share her expertise in mental health and will touch upon topics ranging from being productive at home as a parent, to coping with burnout in the workplace.

May 20: Maitha Al Khayat is one of the UAE’s most prolific children’s book illustrators and writers. During her session, she will be reading one of her books that explores Emirati culture and tradition. She will also host an interactive art class at the end of the session, so be sure to get your kids to tune in for this one, and keep watching until the end.

May 27: Emirati entrepreneur and author Omar Al Busaidy will be ending the Flow series with an insight into his self-help book Just Read It. He will also speak about his upcoming futurism book, Why Jobs are for Robots and Life is for People. The motivational speaker will also talk about ways to deal with life’s more challenging times.

