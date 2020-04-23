From traditional Arabic set menus to more unique international spreads, here’s how to Iftar at home this year…

Whilst the central elements of what Ramadan is stay the same — there’s no doubt that for many, the experience of the Holy Month will feel a little different this year.

Thankfully restaurants, cafes and hotels in Dubai are embracing the new normal and offering a range of their specialities to enjoy at home.

Here are 10 of the best Iftar delivery options in Dubai to try this Ramadan…

Vietnamese Foodies

Vietnamese Foodies launches PHOnomenal – a four-course meal for just Dhs99 per person. The menu includes a starter, soup, salad and a main with each course. Try tom chiendua (crispy coconut prawns with sweet chilli sauce), pho bochin (beef brisket) bo xao hung que (beef stir fry with capsicum and basil) and more.

Available until May 23, 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 5656088, via Deliveroo, Zomato, or Uber Eats. vietnamesefoodies.com



Couqley

This French bistro is offering a two-course Iftar meal available for Dh139. Choose between starters such as lentil soup and goat cheese salad and main courses including steak frites, free-range chicken and lamb shank.

Available on Deliveroo. couqley.ae

COYA Dubai

Peruvian restaurant, COYA is serving up a special Iftar menu for Dhs230 with shared signature dishes including soup, salads and grilled meats. Choose from options such as wild mushroom ceviche, stir-fried quinoa and kale and cucumber salad. For mains, you can pick corn-fed chicken, beef ribs and more. End your meal with sukkari dates, edamame or pistachio puff pastry. Order at least two hours in advance.

Available until May 23, 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 3169600, via Deliveroo. coyarestaurant.com

London Dairy Cafe

Order a regular set menu for Dhs69 from London Dairy Cafe, which includes a soup of the day and main course. Alternatively, for Dhs89, you can select from the royal menu, which includes a starter including fried calamari or chicken tenders and for mains, there’s pizzas, pastas and burgers to choose from. Both menus include a brownie or tiramisu plus dates. You’ll also get a freshly squeezed orange juice, Americano or tea.

Available until May 23, 4pm to 10pm via available on Deliveroo and Chatfood. londondairycafe.com

Taj Dubai

Taj Dubai is offering two special set menus this Ramadan, each with unique cuisine. The Indo-Emirati menu features dishes such as koftak samak (fish cake with Indian spices) and thareed dyay, (Emirati home style chicken curry). For dessert, there’s luqaimat served with date syrup and a rice ice cream. An alternative menu features dishes from the Far East, including Thai red curry and chicken manchurian, with chocolate cake or mango and sago panna cotta to end your meal. Both menus come with a selection of dates, cut fruits and laban.

Available from noon onwards via on Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo. tajhotels.com

Dish

The catering and events company is offering a unique fusion menu with a wide selection of starters, main courses and desserts. Enjoy a slow braised spiced lamb shoulder, marinated chicken wrapped in knafeh and a mango chili relish or a cardamom and vanilla poached salmon. Vegan options include roast baby zucchini, roast beetroot hummus and more. A special kid’s meal is available featuring chicken kofta with yellow rice, while dessert is vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream with sprinkles. The delivery costs Dhs200 per person for a minimum of four guests.

Available until May 23. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance. Tel: (04) 056128 3247, dish.ae/Ramadan-nights

Reif Kushiyaki

Iftar with an Asian twist courtesy of Reif Othman includes lentils with miso, kibbeh nayyeh and pesto, chili barley miso chicken with rice, sea bream and crispy potato with tomato relish and milk date shuffle. The set menu costs Dhs90 per person with a minimum of two people per order.

Available until May 23 via Chatfood. Tel: (050) 2357071. reifkushiyaki.com



Bulgari Resort Dubai

Luxe resort Bulgari is offering a premium Iftar delivery service to bring the Ramadan experience to your door. Priced at Dhs275 per person, including delivery, two or more people can enjoy an Iftar hamper. The box includes traditional dishes such as slow cooked lamb shoulder and Umm Ali, as well as Italian classics including eggplant parmigiana and tiramisu.

Order 24 hours in advance. Call (04) 777 5433 or email dine@bulgarihotels.com. bulgarihotels.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Kempinski’s Olea’s Kitchen is offering a traditional Levantine Iftar this Ramadan. With two exclusive packages available, diners can order a delivery for two, priced at Dhs400. Or for big families the second package feeds between seven and nine diners, priced at Dhs2,900. The packages include a date selection, cold and hot mezze, Ramadan juices, a main course dish and a variety of desserts.

Order 24 hours in advance on weekdays and 72 hours before for Fridays. Call (055) 952 9870 or via Deliveroo. kempinski.com

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is bringing Ramadan to you with home delivery. With a wide selection of appetizers and mezze to choose from, you can order on the M&S app and make your own Iftar at home. There’s 10 varieties of hummus to choose from, as well as healthy pita breads and fresh olives.

Download the Marks & Spencer Food app, and order before 2pm for free same day delivery. Min spend Dhs150.

Images: provided