What a way to spend a Saturday…

If you were wondering what to do with your weekend, we have just the thing for you. Stunning botanical restaurant, The London Project re-opened last week, and it’s just re-launched its Saturday roast dinner.

Their take on a classic British roast will be served every Saturday from May 16. It comes loaded with all the trimmings, priced from Dhs120. Enjoy it in the cool restaurant, inspired by London’s eclectic boroughs, or out on the terrace after dark.

Choose from braised Welsh lamb, Angus rib-eye or corn-fed chicken, accompanied by cauliflower cheese, brussels sprouts with garlic, thyme and crispy beef panica and mashed carrot and swede. Not forgetting traditional Yorkshire puddings, crispy potatoes and lashings of gravy.

But what if you’re a vegan? Well, there’s a special roast designed just for you, with half roasted aubergine, served with garlic and thyme, sun-dried tomato and harissa puree, baby carrots and torched shallots, served with crispy roast Maris Piper potatoes.

If you’ve never visited this ultra-cool hotspot, prepare to be wowed. The interiors comprise of a lush combination of luxe furnishings, ornate decorations and leafy foliage draping everywhere, set off by exposed brick. Seating is spread out over two floors and is available indoors.

The London Project will be serving up some of their signature mocktails, in three classic fruity styles – strawberry smash, passion fruit spritz and raspberry fizz. For dessert, apple crumble with custard or sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce is on the menu.

Roast dinner will be served every Saturday from 12pm to 8pm. The vegan roast is priced at Dhs120; chicken, lamb and beef are Dhs150 and desserts are priced at Dhs35.

Saturday plans sorted…

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open 12pm to 10pm daily from May 7. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

Images: Provided