Having a strong line of defence at the borders is essential…

Abu Dhabi Airports will be continuing to facilitate the repatriation programme of foreign nationals out of the country, as well as Emiratis and now residents back home to the UAE throughout May.

To allay fears, the airport made an announcement revealing some of the high-tech proactive measures it’s taking to ensure the risks of spreading Covid-19 are minimised

“Thermal screening is taking place at passenger and staff entrances and Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is available for all passengers and employees.

We are also conducting regular risk assessments in coordination with Etihad Airways medical teams and enforcing strict social distancing guidelines at all times.”

UAE home-coming

This week Etihad Airways announced that they would start operating flights back to the UAE, to allow stranded residents to return to the country.

Emirates has also announced its own soft return to scheduled passenger flights, later in the month.

To get on board, you’ll need approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC). The first step is completing a Twajudi form which forms the basis of application of approval.

Residents of Dubai need approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) before they can fly.

Many UAE residents have been wondering whether they will need to self-isolate upon their eventual return to the UAE. Etihad outlined that passengers ‘will undertake PCR and thermal testing when they arrive into Abu Dhabi, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.’

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) guidelines require returning residents to undergo two tests, one at the initial entry point and a subsequent one before the end of the 14-day quarantine.

Both the DHA and private healthcare organisations are using hotels to accommodate the influx.

Inbound Etihad flights scheduled:

Amsterdam: 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May Barcelona: 14, 17, 24 and 31 May

14, 17, 24 and 31 May Frankfurt: 17, 24 and 31 May

17, 24 and 31 May Jakarta: 15 and 29 May

15 and 29 May Kuala Lumpur: 23 and 30 May

23 and 30 May London: 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May

9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May Manila: 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May

13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May Melbourne: 13, 20 and 27 May

13, 20 and 27 May Seoul: 22 and 29 May

22 and 29 May Singapore: 20 and 27 May

20 and 27 May Tokyo: 20 and 27 May

All bookings made after 29 April 2020 for travel ‪between 16 June and 31 August 2020, are fully flexible and refundable.

From next week Emirates will operate passenger services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, subject to government approval. Dates and times will follow shortly.

