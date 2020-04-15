The updated form includes potential flight details…

Since the UAE temporarily suspended entry of all UAE residents into the country on March 19, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, thousands of individuals have been unable to return.

If you’re a UAE resident who’s currently unable to re-enter the country, you will need to fill out an updated Twajudi form. This comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) updated it on Monday, April 13.

While there has been no official announcement via MoFAIC social media channels, a number of UAE residents outside the country have reported the change via a dedicated Facebook page.

To complete the updated form, you will need your Emirates ID number, residency number and a photocopy of your residency visa. Even if you have previously submitted a Twajudi form, you will still need to complete this revised version.

The new form requires you to enter your preferred flight details to return to the UAE. However, as many people haven’t yet booked a flight, it’s best to enter the earliest available flight from your location to Dubai. There is a notice that reads ‘Do not book your return ticket until your application has been approved’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah O’Reilly (@queenquarantineuae) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

A pregnant American woman was recently brought back to the UAE after Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces saw her plight.

Since then, she has set up a dedicated Instagram account to communicate her experience to others who have found themselves unable to return to the UAE. On Monday April 13, she posted a photo of a text received from MoFAIC.

It reads, “To ensure your safe return home, we have enhanced our service in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. We kindly request updating your details using the following link”.

Stuck overseas and need assistance? Contact the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) via phone, +971 (050) 106 6099, or email, Operation@ica.gov.ae. Two additional hotlines have also been set up: +971 (02) 496 5228 and +971 (09 208 3344.

mofaic.gov.ae

Image: Unsplash