Emirates will recommence key passenger services from next week…

Emirates is ramping up its operations, with news that the Dubai-based airline will be resuming some scheduled passenger flights from May 21.

Starting next week, Emirates will be flying to nine cities in eight countries, including connections from Australia to the UK, via Dubai.

Emirates will operate passenger services to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne, subject to government approval.

Emirates to resume scheduled passenger flights to 9 cities in 8 countries, including connections between the UK and Australia via @DXB from 21 May 2020. #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/MWcsZYsdVL pic.twitter.com/4LQJy3hwUE — Emirates Airline (@emirates) May 13, 2020

The Emirates website states that it will be offering “seamless connection in Dubai for customers flying between the UK and Australia.”

Emirates stipulates that travellers will only be accepted on these flights “if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.”

For Dubai residents who are trying to return to the UAE, you’ll still need approval from the Federal Authority for Identify and Citizenship (ICA) before you can fly.

Emirates repatriation flights will continue in addition to operate. This week, repatriation flights are currently scheduled for Dubai to Tokyo Narita (May 15), Conakry (May 16) and Dakar (May 16).

In a press release posted today, Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer says: “We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia. We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations.”

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, Emirates has “implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitization.”

These precautionary measures include temperature scans on arrival, protective screens at check-in counters, the mandatory wearing of gloves and masks, and a modified in-flight service.

Emirates advises travellers to check emirates.com for more information and details on how to book flights.