In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world’s travel has mostly come to a halt. Slowly but surely however, more and more flights are being announced.

Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways, has announced a special flight to New York on May 15, to repatriate any New Yorkers and Americans wishing to return home. The flight will depart from Abu Dhabi and land at New York’s JFK airport.

The announcement came via Etihad’s official Twitter account, stating, “We’ll be conducting a special flight to @JFKairport on May 15, helping New York and United States residents return home from the UAE.”

Since the travel disruption began, Etihad has been operating a number of flights to destinations around the world to allow those stuck in the UAE to return to their home countries. UAE citizens were also able to return, however UAE residents were not permitted.

In the last week, however, Etihad Airways announced that they were to start operating flights back to the UAE, to allow some UAE residents to return to the country.

Only those who have received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) will be able to return, with a unique ICA number. Any UAE residents stuck outside the UAE will need to complete a Twajudi form to apply for approval

Many UAE residents have been wondering whether they will need to self-isolate upon their eventual return to the UAE. Etihad outlined that passengers ‘will undertake PCR and thermal testing when they arrive into Abu Dhabi, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days.’

Inbound flights scheduled:

Amsterdam: 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May

13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 May Barcelona: 14, 17, 24 and 31 May

14, 17, 24 and 31 May Frankfurt: 17, 24 and 31 May

17, 24 and 31 May Jakarta: 15 and 29 May

15 and 29 May Kuala Lumpur: 23 and 30 May

23 and 30 May London: 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May

9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30-May Manila: 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May

13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 May Melbourne: 13, 20 and 27 May

13, 20 and 27 May Seoul: 22 and 29 May

22 and 29 May Singapore: 20 and 27 May

20 and 27 May Tokyo: 20 and 27 May

All bookings made after 29 April 2020 for travel ‪between 16 June and 31 August 2020, are fully flexible and refundable.

