Abu Dhabi Police confirmed the news…

Families in Abu Dhabi can now travel with more than three people in a vehicle, Abu Dhabi police have confirmed.

When movement restrictions were first imposed, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, no more than three people were permitted to travel in a vehicle at any one time. Those found in breach of these rules could face up to a Dhs1,000 fine.

Whilst this is still the case (and fineable) for regular motorists and taxis across the UAE, families with more than three people in their immediate families in Abu Dhabi are now permitted to travel together, without risking incurring the fine, according to Khaleej Times.

It’s not yet clear whether the same rule now applies in Dubai.

It recently been clarified by Dubai Police that if motorists are travelling by themselves in a vehicle, they do not have to wear a protective face mask. However, if a motorist is travelling with others, all must wear masks or face a fine. Residents are still encouraged only to leave home for essentials.

Abu Dhabi Police and Dubai Police both confirmed recently that UAE residents are permitted to travel freely between emirates, as long as it’s between the hours of 6am to 10pm, as per the most recent movement restrictions programme.

Dubai Police said, “People can travel from one emirate to another but should stay indoors from 10pm until 6am during the disinfection period.”

An Abu Dhabi police official also said, “Travelling between emirates is allowed. It does not matter where the person stays between 10pm and 6am as long as they are indoors.”

A Dubai Police official confirmed that radar traffic cameras across the UAE have been reprogrammed to catch violators who are out between 10pm and 6am, so make sure you’re under cover by then.

Image: Getty