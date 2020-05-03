You will need to wear one if travelling with others…

Since the 24-hour lockdown measures were lifted in the UAE on April 24, there have been lots of new rules to remember when leaving the house. One of those rules is the mandatory wearing of face masks at all times, or face a Dhs1,000 fine.

UAE motorists may have been wondering if this rule also applies when driving in your vehicle. Well, according to Gulf News, Dubai Police have confirmed that if you are driving alone, you do not need to wear a mask.

If you have others in the car with you, you are all required to wear a face mask at all times, or risk a warning fine. Warning fines were created to precede the ultimate Dhs1,000 fine. No more than three people are to travel together in a vehicle at any one time.

Dubai Police disclosed that ‘10,286 fines were issued for failure to wear medical masks or maintain physical distance between March 26 and April 16.’ UAE residents are required to wear a mask even if they do not display any symptoms.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police said, “We issued a circular on the importance of wearing masks inside cars. Dubai Police issued warning fines to drivers who are not wearing masks while driving with other passengers as part of the precautionary measures.”

Residents are now able to leave their homes without a permit between the hours of 6am and 10pm. It is still encouraged by authorities to still only go out for essentials, such as groceries, however much of the city’s public spots are now up and running.

Bars, restaurants, salons, malls, shops and public transport have been allowed to reopen, albeit following strict measures to ensure the safety of the public at all times.

Image: Getty