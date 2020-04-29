Despite easing restrictions, the National Disinfection Programme is ongoing…

Since Friday April 24, the UAE has eased restrictions on the movement of the public across the emirates. Dubai’s permit scheme was moved from 24 hours per day to only between the hours of 10pm and 6am each night.

The permit website now states that all permits, except those with emergency-related reasons will be rejected. Outside of these hours, residents no longer need to apply for a permit. Those working in exempted sectors do not need a permit, but should carry proof from their employer.

A Dubai Police official has confirmed that radar traffic cameras across the UAE have been reprogrammed to catch violators who are out between 10pm and 6am, according to Gulf News.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said: ““Radars are controlled by systems adopting artificial intelligence and it can be adjusted based on the orders. We changed the setting of the radars on all internal roads and highways to catch violators between 10pm and 6am.”

The fine for individuals violating the curfew set out during the National Disinfection Programme is Dhs3,000. You can also be fined Dh1,000 if you have more than three people in your car, at any time of the day.

If you go out during the day time, be sure to wear your mask correctly or you could face a fine of Dhs1,000. This fine is also applicable to those who fail to maintain the social distancing measures set out by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

Image: Getty