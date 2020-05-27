Enjoy an all-you-can-eat-breakfast too…

If you’re missing your dose of famous Dubai beach club, Zero Gravity, it’s got just the deal to tempt you back this weekend, with a new big breakfast or late-afternoon lunch weekend offer.

Whilst you might not be able to dip your toes in the blue waters of the pool just yet, Zero Gravity’s new weekend dining offering gets you pretty close (enough to admire it from afar, sorry).

Launching from May 29, every Friday and Saturday you’ll be able to visit the iconic Dubai spot for a late-ish breakfast, Dhs75, from 10am to 12pm, or a long and lazy lunch from 3pm to 6pm, with beverages included, priced from Dhs199.

With Insta-worthy views overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline, you’ll be seated out on the open terrace. Up to four people are welcome per table, which will be well spaced in accordance with social distancing measures.

If you’re visiting for the ‘Big Breakfast’, priced at Dhs75, you’ll enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast menu, with tea, coffee and juices served to your table. It includes healthy options like açai bowls or smashed avocado and feta on multi-grain bread.

You could go healthy, but if you’re really there to take full advantage, check out the full English breakfast, orange & tumeric pancakes with organic maple syrup and Zero Gravity’s famous Unicorn Milkshake.

If you’re more of a late riser, head there for the ‘late-late lunch’ starting from 3pm and running until 6pm. Tuck into three hours of unlimited a la carte starters, main courses, desserts and beverages, priced from Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

Unlimited starters include fresh burrata, sushi and smoked salmon crostini. Order as many rounds of mains as you like too, with BBQ beef short rib, truffled mushroom tagliatelli and teriyaki wings

We’d recommend saving space for dessert, with as many rounds as you please of mixed berry tart or chocolate brownie with salted caramel. Yum.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, breakfast 10am to 12pm, Dhs75, lunch 3pm to 6pm, from Dhs199, bookings encouraged. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Provided