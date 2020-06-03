3 more Abu Dhabi brunches happening this weekend

Brunching is officially back in the capital…

Here are three fabulous feasts to rekindle your love affair with the most UAE of gastronomic institutions: The Friday brunch.

Latest Recipe

Families are welcome at this great value brunch. There’s live cooking stations in addition to a special menu, sunseekers should also check out the resort’s current beach pass deals.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fridays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs119 for soft package Dhs189 for house beverage package. Tel: (02) 644 6666.

Tamba

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Images: Provided/Instagram