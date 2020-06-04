Healthy doesn’t have to mean boring…

With temperatures outside rising, it’s time to spend some time creating some refreshing healthy meals in the kitchen.

Below we have shared four delicious salad recipes that are healthy, don’t call for pricey ingredients, are simple to prepare, and are most importantly – delicious.

Here are four delicious salad recipes you just have to try.

Waldorf salad by Waldorf Astoria New York

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 medium ripe apple

1 stalk celery, chopped

¼ cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

2 cups lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces

Method

Peel the apple and cut it into half.

Remove core and cut into slices about ¼ inch thick.

Keep 4 slices aside, and cut remaining slices into thin strips.

In a medium bowl, mix celery, mayonnaise and apple strips.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Arrange on lettuce and top with apple slices.

Chef tip: Add chopped walnuts if you’d like.

Greek Salad by Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam

Serves: 4

Here’s what you’ll need:

4 medium juicy tomatoes (preferably organic)

1 cucumber, partially peeled

1 green bell pepper, cored

1 medium red onion

A handful of Greek olives, pitted

Pinch of salt

4 tbsp quality extra virgin olive oil

1 to 2 tbsp red vinegar

1 block of Greek feta

½ tbsp quality dried oregano

Croutons

Method

Cut the tomatoes into wedges or large chunks (the chef prefers to slice some and cut the rest in wedges).

Cut the partially peeled cucumber in half length-wise, then cut into thick slices (at least ½ inch in thickness).

Thinly slice the bell pepper.

Cut the red onion in half and thinly slice into half-moons.

Place everything in a large salad dish. Add a good handful of the pitted kalamata olives.

Season very lightly with salt. Pour the olive oil and red vinegar.

Give everything a very gentle toss to mix.

Add the feta crumble.

Sprinkle the dried oregano.

Add 1 tbsp of capers if you wish.

Serve with croutons.

Nammos salad by Nammos

Here’s what you’ll need:

50g white cabbage

50g red cabbage

1 carrot grated

1 small cucumber

Peppers, (different coloured, cut into slices)

½ tomato

½ avocado diced

½ orange fillet

1 tsp pine nuts

1 tsp walnuts

20g Parmesan flakes

10g rocket leaves

For the Nammos dressings:

2 tsp mustard

1 tsp brown sugar

1 shot glass of soy sauce

2 shot glasses of orange juice

150 ml olive oil

½ shot glass of balsamic vinegar

Method

The dressing

Mix the dressing ingredients together, except for the olive oil, which we slowly pour into the mixture

The salad

Serve the vegetables in sequence as follows lettuce, cabbage, rocket, tomato, avocado, cucumber, orange, nuts, parmesan flakes.

Add the dressing.

Caesar salad by Sweetheart Kitchen

Here’s what you’ll need:

100g grilled chicken breast

½ cup mix garden salad/any greens you like

2 cups iceberg lettuce

6 cherry tomatoes

¼ cup chickpeas

1 cucumber

10 croutons (optional – or you can make them from scratch, see below)

10g parmesan (grated)

For the dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

100g parmesan (grated)

150ml whole milk

150 anchovies (optional)

10 capers

5 gherkins

25ml white balsamic vinegar

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

For the croutons

2 slices white bread

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp mixed herbs (Italian seasoning will also work)

1 tbsp garlic powder

Method

The croutons

Take the sliced bread and cut into equal-sized cubes

Melt the butter, then toss the bread in the butter with herbs and garlic powder

Add the bread to a sheet tray and place in the oven until toasted and set aside to cool

The dressing

Add all the ingredients of the dressing to a blender and mix well until smooth.

Place in the fridge to cool.

The salad

Cut the chicken breasts in thin strips and grill.

Add all your greens and vegetables to a serving dish.

Add the croutons.

Add the caesar dressing to the salad and mix well.

Place the chicken strips on top of the salad.

Sprinkle grated parmesan on top and serve.

