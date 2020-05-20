It’s burger o’clock!

Want to show off your cooking skills? We’ve rounded up four burgers recipes from celebrity chefs around the world. Whether you’re a vegan, love your cheeseburgers, or prefer chicken, you’re bound to find something to try in our recipe list below.

Here are four tasty burger recipes from celebrity chefs to try at home.

Mini prime cheeseburgers with remoulade by Wolfgang Puck

Serves: 12 mini cheeseburgers

Here’s what you’ll need

340g ground beef

Pinch of kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

180g aged Cheddar cheese

6 slice brioche bread

Arugula leaves

6 cherry tomatoes

3 cornichons (pickled cucumbers)

For the remoulade sauce

2 cups heavy cream

3 clove garlic

2 sprig fresh rosemary

1 tbsp sweet paprika

2 tbsp peanut oil

¾ cup red onion, finely diced

½ cup red bell pepper, finely diced

½ cup yellow bell pepper, finely diced

Method: For the remoulade sauce In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, garlic, rosemary, and paprika. Reduce by half and allow to cool to room temperature.

In a separate pan, heat the peanut oil. Add the onions and sweat. Add in the red and yellow bell peppers until glossy.

Transfer to a plate and allow to cool to room temperature.

Once both mixtures have cooled, combine in a bowl and mix thoroughly. For the burgers