For all the football fans out there, a very exciting time is coming up. After a long hiatus, football is back and the Premier League is kicking off on Wednesday, June 17. Now that Dubai’s bars and restaurants are now reopen too, there’s plenty of places where you can watch the big games.

Here are 4 top places and deals to watch the Premier League…

Garden on 8

Garden on 8, the cool rooftop bar at Media One Hotel will be screening all of the big games on its giant TV screen. The usual daily happy hour runs from 4pm or you could try the pizza promo, where you’ll get a hearty pizza with the beer of the day for Dhs99. The summer tent will be up and social distancing will be in effect.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, open Sun to Thurs 4pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

McGettigan’s JLT

For many a die-hard Dubai sports fan, McGettigan’s JLT always ticks the box for a good atmosphere when watching the big games. It’s all about the fun with games like ‘beat the boss’, where the manager selects the team they think will win the game, and if your team beats them, you get a free pint. Or, if you’re wearing the winning team’s football shirt, you’ll also bag a free pint. Don’t forget to try the daily beer and burger combo for Dhs99.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open Sun to Thurs 12pm to 10.30am, Fri to Sat 10am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

McGettigan’s JBR

With ten screens dotted around the venue at McGettigan’s JBR, you won’t have to worry about missing a second of the big games. There’s plenty to feast on like sharing nachos, chicken wings, chicken wraps and burgers. If you visit on a Friday or Saturday, enjoy the ‘roast of the day’ inclusive of a house beverage for Dhs100.

McGettigan’s JBR, JBR, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (058) 262 3574. facebook.com/McGettigansJBR

Offside

For a laidback sports bar, check out Offside. With a huge 200 inch screen and 8 additional screens, a beer pong table, foosball, pool table and darts area, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. A new Friday brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm, with unlimited pizza, chicken wings and beer, priced from Dhs199.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, Dubai, open Sun to Thurs 4pm to 10pm, Fridays 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 814 5590. facebook.com/OffsideDxb