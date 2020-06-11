You can catch your favourite film at the drive-in, with a clear conscience…

There’s no denying Dubai’s Vox Cinemas Drive-In has been a huge hit. Ever since the giant outdoor screen popped up at Mall of the Emirates in May, Dubai movie-goers have been arriving in droves… which has led some people to wonder just how big an impact the experience is having on the environment.

Well, we’re now pleased to report that you can enjoy the drive-in experience guilt-free (*snacks not included).

Majid Al Futtaim has announced a partnership with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (DCCE), to ensure that all Vox Cinemas Drive-In screenings are carbon neutral.

In order to give Vox Cinemas Drive-In the green light, the DCCE calculated the carbon emission of each car during a standard screening. Vox offsets the emissions for each car in attendance by purchasing carbon credits from DCCE, thus making each event carbon neutral.

In announcing the initiative, Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, said, “We are very proud to partner with Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence to ensure that the Vox Cinemas Drive-In is a carbon neutral experience.”

“Sustainability is a core pillar of Majid Al Futtaim, and Vox Cinemas is committed to finding sustainable ways to minimise our carbon footprint and protect our planet for future generations,” he said.

Other eco initiatives at the drive-in include a stringent waste collection and recycling programme, to ensure 100 per cent of recyclable items are processed properly.

Visiting the Vox Cinemas Drive-In

Tickets cost Dhs180+VAT per car (maximum two people). Included in the ticket price is a range of snacks and drinks, including popcorn, nachos, M&Ms and Pepsi.

Screenings start at 7.30pm each night, so it’s best to arrive between 7pm and 7.15pm to secure your spot. The screenings take place on the rooftop car park of Mall of the Emirates, under the Ski Dubai slope.

Once you’ve parked, tune into the dedicated radio station frequency to stream the audio straight into your car.

Vox Cinemas Drive-In, Mall of the Emirates, daily 7.30pm. View the schedule and book your tickets here.