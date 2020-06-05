Live that charmed life with the five best things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Sunday, June 7

1. Get a true taste of Napoli with Sacci’s seductive pizza deal

The preparation for Sacci’s popular pizzas begins 48 hours before your visit, with Chef Stefano creating the dough from his secret recipe. Scattered with premium mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and fresh basil, the pizza is then baked in a wood fire oven and served, piping hot, to your table with a pint of Peroni for only Dhs49.

Sacci, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, 5pm to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999, www.sacciabudhabi.com

Monday, June 8

2. Make Waves for these pulled beef bao

Waves Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has now reopened and they’re serving some pretty good reasons to pop-in and dine-out. They’ve got some great sharing bites for you to catch up with old friends over, and some bites we’d recommend keeping all to yourself (like the pulled beef bao, pictured above).

Waves Outdoor Lounge, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, 11.30am to 8.30pm daily. Tel: (02) 501 6088

Tuesday, June 9

3. The roof, the roof, the rooftop bar at Impressions is straight fire

There are few better places we know of a salute to the setting sun, than at Anantara Eastern Mangroves’ rooftop restaurant, Impressions. You get chic surrounds and a range of international nibbles all overlooking the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s eastern mangroves. The perfect way to start that cruise towards the weekend.

Impressions, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Wednesday, June 10

4. Book yourself a beach staycation right here in the capital

There are currently three hotels in Abu Dhabi with access to reopened beaches for their guests. You can check out which ones are offering a shoreline escape, and what kind of prices are being offered, in our handy guide.

5. Make cheese fondue at home with this Bistro Des Artes video recipe

Julien Pilard of Bistro Des Arts Dubai fame shared his three-cheese fondue recipe with us via a handy video guide and it is an absolutely essential watch for all fromage fans. It’s got all the right ingredients for a perfect at-home date night: Sharing food — tick, carbs — tick, French gastronomy — check, cheese — triple check.

