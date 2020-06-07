Who’s up for a Saadiyat beach staycation?

With Abu Dhabi hotels now allowed to apply for a reopening of their private beaches, following a strict set of government guidelines, staycations in the capital are firmly back on the menu.

The first hotels given the green light for a return to beach life are, shore-enough, all based on Saadiyat Island.

Home to rugged blues and pearly dunes, the island’s private hotel beaches will currently only be available for use to hotel guests, so you’ll need a booking to go bathing.

If you can hear that island life calling, these are your options…

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

The famous lazy river and pool complex here may still be closed, but the beach attached to this five-star resort is open and ready for summer tan fans. You can get rooms, with breakfast, in June from around Dhs650 per couple +tax (kids under 12 stay free).

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotana.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas

Those that were born for the beach will proudly tell you, a dip in the ocean will do wonders for your outlook on life. And you can now hit refresh on 2020 by diving into those rejuvenating tides of Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas’ stretch of Saadiyat Coastline. Enjoy bed and breakfast rates from around Dhs735 +tax for a relaxing one night stay.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 407 1234, hyatt.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Life’s a beach once again at this luxury all-inclusive resort. And you can book your shorefront ticket to a life less ordainary from around Dhs950 +tax per night. Best of all, because it’s all-inclusive, your every culinary wish is taken care of in the room rate.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (02) 492 2222. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Jumeirah at Sadiyat Island Resort is currently closed, and at the time of writing St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort’s pool and beach remain off-limits.

Please note protective masks are currently required by law on all beaches.

