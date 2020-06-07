Hello summer…

Now that we’re into June, the early signals of summer are beginning to reveal themselves. Hazy mornings, dusty days and humid nights are all back for the foreseeable future, a sure sign that the last of the cool winter weather is behind us.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has shared its forecast for the week and it seems as though these summer signals aren’t going anywhere.

Today, Sunday June 7, Dubai was issued with a fog warning during the morning, which informed residents to take care in cases of poor visibility. Later on in the day we can expect convected clouds forming in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate, causing dust to blow and reduce visibility.



Into Monday morning, NCM forecasts fog and mist forming over coastal and internal areas and winds of up to 40 kilometres per hour. By night, the humidity is expected to return with more fog and mist on Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week depicts more of the same, with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday forecasted for fog in the morning, moderate winds blowing dust throughout the day, with humidity returning at night.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 43 degrees celsius on the coastal areas and 48 degrees celsius in internal areas. The humidity is expected to range between a maximum of 70 to 90 per cent in coastal areas and islands, while internally will reach a maximum of 85 per cent.

