Enjoy access to a hotel room and all-day beach…

Since restrictions have eased and Dubai starts to return to normal (or the new normal, anyway), many of the city’s hotels have started launching some brilliant staycation and ‘daycation’ packages.

One such deal comes from swanky Dubai Marina hotel, Habtoor Grand. It is offering a weekend daycation package which gives guests access to one of the hotel’s rooms for a day, from 2pm, plus beach access from 10am to 7pm and money redeemable on F&B.

If you’re going it alone, a single package is priced at Dhs350 for room access, Dhs250 of which is redeemable at Andreea’s restaurant on food and beverages to enjoy whilst catching the rays with a good book.

For a couple’s day-getaway, the package is priced at Dhs600 (working out at Dhs300 each), with Dhs500 to spend in Andreea’s restaurant. For three guests, it’s Dhs850 with Dhs750 redeemable in Andreea’s.

If there’s four of you, you’ll pay Dhs1200 with Dhs1000 to spend in the restaurant, making it the perfect escape from the confines of your home, and to work on that tan. Oh, did we mention you’ll also get access to two hotel rooms?

The prices mentioned above are for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, however, if you visit from Sunday to Wednesday, it’s Dhs100 less. So a single person could get the same deal, however they would pay Dhs250 and get Dhs150 to spend on F&B.

As per Dubai Government rules, Andreea’s pool is currently closed, however the expansive beach is open for you to enjoy. Strict social distancing measures will be put in place as per government directives, and don’t forget your face mask.

Food, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be served directly to you whilst you lay on the beach, so you don’t need to lift a finger. Be aware that there is an extra charge of Dhs20 per room for tourist fees.

Lots of delicious dishes await you from Andreea’s, perfect for beachside dining. Choose from fresh salads, to great-for-sharing nachos, sushi, pizza, pasta, seafood and lots more.

Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, Dubai, beach access from 10am to 7pm, room access from 2pm, priced from Dhs350 with Dhs250 redeemable on F&B on weekends, priced from Dhs250 weekdays. Tel: (04) 399 5000. marriott.com

Images: Social