From music to comedy, Bookmyshow has got you covered…

Caught up on Dubai’s top 10 films on Netflix, and have worked your way through our list of the best 50 films to stream in the UAE? Well, here’s another amazing way to fill your evenings during June.

BookMyShow, the global out-of-home entertainment company, has partnered with Theatre by QE2 and Big Fish Entertainment to place talent in its virtual entertainment spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BookMyShow UAE (@bookmyshow_uae) on May 28, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

The best news is that the performances are absolutely free to enjoy.

Here are the highlights

Kicking things off today, Monday June 1, 2020, is Michael Jackson History featuring all of the greatest hits from the ‘King of Pop’ plus songs from his younger years with the Jackson 5. Will you be there?

Freddie Mercury fans, here’s one that will definitely ‘Rock You’. Tune in on Wednesday June 3, 2020 and catch The Queen Experience which has been proclaimed as the best Queen concert show ever. Exciting moments are recreated of their legendary stadium spectaculars, reprising Freddie’s on-stage antics and irrepressible personality, driven on by a band brimming over with superb musicianship.

Hold the thanks for the music, because come Wednesday June 10, 2020 Abba Reunion takes to the stage giving Abba fans, both old and new, the opportunity to once again get together and re-live the addictive Abba phenomena during the 70’s and 80’s. Super (Trouper!)

For an entire line up of events, head here

Here’s what you need to do to catch the virtual action.

Once you’ve come across a show you want to catch, just click on the ‘Register’ button at the top.

Fill out your details, agree to the terms and conditions and proceed. You should get a notification saying thanking you for registering.

Two hours before the show, you will receive a link to stream the show for free.

ae.bookmyshow.com/dubai

Images: Provided