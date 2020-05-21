Have you finally made it to the end of Netflix? Maybe it’s time to hit that pause button and tune into something different.

There’s plenty of other entertainment out there to help fill your evenings, from online concerts by your favourite artists to shows from homegrown talent, and much more.

Big Fish Comedy

Tune in: Saturday, May 23 at 7.30pm

Fans of Britain’s Got Talent will remember comedienne Siobhan Phillips. Her hilarious comedy sketches and unique song creations, which she belts out on her piano, propelled her to the finals of the show in 2019. She even managed to win over Simon Cowell, so you know she’s good! While you can catch her clips from the show on YouTube, Big Fish Comedy will be airing a free, exclusively recorded performance on its Facebook page, Big Fish Comedy Middle East, this Saturday at 7.30pm.

Get your belly laughs on facebook.com/bigfishcomedyme

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature

Tune in: anytime, shows added on a regular basis.

From hour-long interview sessions to book recommendations and much more, the YouTube page of Emirates Airline Festival of Literature will keep fans of the written word busy for hours on end. And the best part? The Emirates Literature Foundation keeps releasing content on a regular basis. From interviews with celebrated adventurers Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Sir Chris Bonington, to discussions with Ziauddin Yousafzai, best known as the father of the youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Malala, there’s a wealth of sessions waiting to be explored.

Fulfil your quest for literary knowledge on youtube.com/EmiratesLitFest

BookMyShow

Tune in: Thursdays at 8.30pm, starting May 28

BookMyShow is partnering with Comic On Nights to bring you ‘Ha Ha Ha-Bibi’, which will stream live every week on the video-conferencing app, Zoom. The first four weeks comprise fan favourites from across the Asian subcontinent, many of whom have received critical acclaim in international markets. The event will cost just Dhs30 and kicks off with actor, comedian and musician Vir Das, who has also starred in several Bollywood movies, TV shows and comedy specials.

Book your virtual seat on bookmyshow.com

Royal Albert Hall

Tune in: accordingly, as show dates and time vary

Yes, the one and only Royal Albert Home is bringing exclusive sessions from artists’ homes to yours while the Hall is physically shut. And the shows are absolutely free to attend (but you can support them financially, if you like). If you head to their website, you can have a look at the forthcoming shows and even re-watch those that have passed. Upcoming shows include Indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, Tim Burgess, Titanic Live and much more.

See what’s on and book your spots accordingly on royalalberthall.com

Images: Getty/Unsplash