That’s your weekend viewing, sorted…

Want to know what your neighbour is binge watching during lockdown? Well, we can’t give you the lowdown on apartment 1906, but we can let you in on what the whole of Dubai has been glued to.

From a new-release Arabic comedy to family-friendly animations, here are the 10 most-watched films on Netflix this past week…

1. Azmah Maliah

In this Arabic comedy, produced here in the UAE, a man falls into financial ruin when trying to help others in need, and then struggles to find anyone willing to give him a hand.

Rating: 13+

2. Money Heist – The Phenomenon

If you’ve been enthralled by the four seasons of Spanish crime thriller Money Heist, then this documentary will take you behind the scenes of the successful drama.

Rating: 16+

3. Coffee & Kareem

The laughs come thick and fast in this American action-comedy, which follows a Detroit cop (Ed Helms) who must team up with his girlfriend’s potty-mouthed son, when they inadvertently uncover a criminal conspiracy.

Rating: 18+

4. Miracle in Cell No. 7

In this Turkish crime drama, a father with an intellectual disability is wrongfully jailed for the death of a commander’s child, and must set about proving his innocence.

Rating: 16+

5. Hotel Transylvania 2

The whole family can enjoy this 3D animated comedy, as Dracula looks for proof that his grandson, Dennis, is a vampire.

Rating: 7+

6. S.W.A.T

With an all-star cast including Samuel L Jackson, Colin Farrell and Michelle Rodriguez, this 2003 action-thriller is enjoying a resurgence in popularity, 17 years since it first hit the big screen. Worth watching for the baby-faced Farrell alone.

Rating: 16+

7. Jungle

This is Harry Potter as you’ve never seen him. Daniel Radcliffe plays real-life adventurer Yossi Ghinsberg, who, along with two friends, follows a mysterious stranger into the Bolivian Amazon. Things, naturally, do not go to plan… and what follows is a gruelling three weeks spent fighting for survival.

Rating: 18+

8. Horrible Bosses 2

The second instalment of this American revenge comedy sees Jason Batemen, Charlie Day, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis cook up increasingly ridiculous plots to do away with their micromanaging bosses.

Rating: 18+

9. 6 Underground

This white-knuckle thriller promises a wild ride – and one of the most hectic car chases we’ve ever seen through the streets of Florence. Follow Ryan Reynolds and a team of operatives on a quest to take down a brutal dictator.

Rating: 18+

10. Troy

Another oldie that’s enjoying a Netflix surge in popularity, this historical epic is played out by Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom.

Rating: 16+

