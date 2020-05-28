Movie-goers will enjoy the films with the Burj Khalifa as a backdrop…

It was only a few weeks ago that drive-in cinemas in Dubai became the new way to watch movies, because, well, who doesn’t want to live like the protagonists in 1970’s hit movie, Grease?

Well, how about watching a movie with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background? Now you can, as Reel Cinemas has just launched its version of a drive-in cinema at the Dubai Mall Zabeel, from May 30, and it sounds epic.

The concept is the perfect way of ensuring you can socially distance yourself from others in these unprecedented times, whilst still enjoying some smash-hit movies with a bucket of popcorn.

Drivers will be directed to parking spaces, dependent on vehicle size, to ensure prime viewing for everyone. Facing a huge cinema screen, you’ll then need to tune your car radio to a set FM frequency.

Tickets are available via the Reel Cinemas website or via the app, and prices start from Dhs170 per car (based on 2 people per car), which includes an F&B combo for two.

It includes 1 cheese popcorn, 1 salt popcorn, 1 ‘regular nachos’, 2 Chocolates, 2 soft drinks & 2 water bottles.

Still hungry? Reel Cinemas’ food carts will be dotted around the venue to ensure you’re catered for.

Here’s the list of movies that will be shown, starting May 30:

Movie Title Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw BloodShot Bombshell 21 Bridges The Hustle Rambo Last Blood Gemini Man Bad Boys for Life The Gentleman Jumanji Next Level Fantasy Island 1917 Fast and Furious 8 Angel has Fallen A Quiet Place Mission Impossible Fallout Fighting with my Family The Invisible Man The Upside Knives Out Men in Black International Midway Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom Childs Play Aqua Man Misbehaviour The Grudge Charlie’s Angels Crawl The Wretched Shazam

Reel Cinemas Drive-In, the Dubai Mall Zabeel, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets priced from Dhs170 for two, starts from May 30. reelcinemas.ae

