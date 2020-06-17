It comes into effect on June 18, 2020…

A number of restrictions in Dubai are being lifted, including those that previously applied to children and the elderly. The news broke late evening on June 17, 2020, with the Dubai Media Office making the announcement via their official Twitter channel.

#Dubai‘s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Eased restrictions on activities across Dubai & restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above 60 and children under 12 to be lifted starting June 18. pic.twitter.com/pFvHINDYup — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 17, 2020

The tweet stated, “Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management: Restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above 60 and children under 12 to be lifted…”

Even though malls were allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity, there were restrictions on children under the age of 12 and elderly above the age of 60 entering the premises.

The announcement came with a message stating that the revised guidelines are still “subject to compliance to precautionary measures including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Those found violating the necessary safety precautions will be fined.

The malls will be doing their bit in keeping people safe, such as undergoing extra cleaning and sanitation measures to keep visitors and staff safe.

Shoppers are encouraged to use smart payment methods, such as credit cards and debit cards, over cash. Everyone entering the mall will have their temperature screened, and social distancing markers must be obeyed.

Capacities increased in many sectors

In the same announcement, the Dubai Media Office stated that capacities on many activities would be lifted, starting June 18. The following establishments can now operate at 100 per cent capacity.

Swimming pools and all aquatic sports and venues

Private museums cultural centres, art galleries, and public libraries

Water parks, pools, meeting rooms, and kid’s clubs at hotels

Home beauty services

Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination

Sports equipment and kid’s playground areas in public parks and beaches

Cinema 3D and 4D screens

Desert camps

Images: Getty