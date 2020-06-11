More and more flights are also being announced…

Since travel was restricted over the past few months, there has been much speculation about how, if and when travel in and out of the UAE would go back to normal.

Now it seems there is more good news, as a recent report from Dubai Tourism has stated that the UAE is preparing to fully reopen its borders, according to Arabian Business.

Whilst no firm date for the full reopening has been announced, it’s encouraging news in the wake of many UAE residents being stranded abroad, and those wishing to travel once again.

In an update on the Dubai Tourism Trade Toolkit, it said, “Authorities are preparing for a full reopening of UAE’s borders, subject to the removal of travel restrictions by implementing a series of strategic measures in conjunction with their federal counterparts designed to ensure the virus does not enter the emirate through its sea and land ports. ”

It continued, “Travellers will be welcomed to Dubai in a safe and secure environment ensuring seamless use of contactless technologies and advanced equipment for screening incoming and outgoing passengers to safeguard the city from any spread of infection.”

“World-class cleaning and disinfection processes across all facilities, attractions and assets to ensure a risk-free experience for tourists in the city are being implemented.”

Recently, Dubai Tourism released a reassuring video promising tourists that Dubai will ‘see you soon’. The clip included the measures government have taken to safeguard the city, as well as highlighting some of the fantastic things the city has to offer.

Dubai-based airline, Emirates recently announced that it will recommence passenger flights to an additional 16 cities, starting June 15. This will bring Emirates tally of destinations to 29.

Abu Dhabi-based airline, Etihad Airways has announced also that it resumed regularly scheduled passenger flights to 20 destinations from June 10.

Image: Getty