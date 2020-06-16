Further announcements will be made in the coming days…

Several government entities have announced that starting June 23, UAE citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to specific destinations.

The announcement was made late night on June 15 by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for select categories of UAE citizens and residents to travel to select countries from the 23rd of June#WamNews https://t.co/qNpFJjGY0D pic.twitter.com/CyYfjCzOpB — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) June 15, 2020

Emirates News Agency (WAM) issued out a tweet on their official account stating “The UAE announces permission for select categories of UAE citizens and residents to travel to select countries from the 23rd of June.”

According to the news agency, the circular issued out by the government entities stated that certain groups of UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel abroad to certain destinations which will be revealed in the coming days.

It further announced that conditions and procedures will also be announced in due course and will be in alignment with the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE in light of the pandemic.

The measures listed must be adhered to, before, during and after returning to the UAE.

The statement added that the travel decision was made as positive developments have been made from evaluations conducted by authorities with regards to Covid-19 in the UAE.

The current status of the situation in the country is proof that the UAE was successful when implementing the necessary safety measures against the pandemic.