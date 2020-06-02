Dubai is slowly starting to return to some sense of normality…

Malls and private businesses in Dubai have been given the green light to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

The announcement was made by Dubai Media Office on their official Twitter account on June 2, 2020.

#Dubai‘s shopping malls and private sector businesses to fully operate at 100% capacity. pic.twitter.com/F3h8ynBK1D — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 2, 2020

The tweet stated “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces that shopping malls and private sector businesses in the emirate will fully operate at 100 per cent from tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.”

The news comes just one week after HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai announced updates for the economic activities in the city.

Prior to this announcement, malls could only operate at 70 per cent capacity, including visitors as well as store staff. Following the new announcement, malls can now operate at 100 per cent capacity, and retailers can have their full teams on board.

Cinemas have already put into action several measures to ensure the safety of all visitors, and restaurants will be able to operate at their own capacity as long as social distancing is maintained.

Malls will undergo extra cleaning and sanitation measures, and shoppers are encouraged to use smart payment methods, such as credit cards and debit cards, over cash.

Masks must be worn at all times, and everyone entering the mall will have their temperature screened. Special markings and stickers have been put in place to help visitors to adhere to social distancing.

At the moment, we are not sure if the mall parking capacity will be increased, or if people aged 60 and above and children aged under 12 will be allowed to enter.

Images: Getty