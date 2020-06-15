Arrive with an appetite. You’ve been warned…

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry has a new ‘at the table’ Friday brunch, that will see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations.

Located in Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, it’s regarded as one of the top steakhouses in the city. And one of the best ways to sample everything that’s on offer is via the Friday brunch, with prices starting from just Dhs199.

On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, French onion soup, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, if you want to start off healthy. If you’re after something more indulgent, zero in on the duo of foie gras, or the South African platter and homemade bread.

The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces.

For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

The brunch is held every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and if you book this June, you can avail of a buy one get one free offer on the house drinks package, which costs Dhs325.

Bringing the family along? For children ages six to 12, the brunch costs just Dhs99.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Images: provided