Hotel restaurants:

St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Manhattan Lounge

The St. Regis property on Saadiyat Island has just launched a brand new dining concept. The Signature 3 lets you experience dishes from three of the resort’s top dining spots. There’s modern Greek cuisine from MAZI restaurant; aromatic South East Asian flavours from Sontaya; and highlights from Budha-Bar Beach’s Pacific Rim inspired menu.

Saadiyat Island, 12 noon to 9pm, daily. Tel: (02) 498 8888

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Sacci

There’s a pizza and Peroni deal available between 5pm and 7pm daily, at the recently reopened Sacci restaurant. Preparation for their popular pizzas begin 48 hours before your visit, with Chef Stefano creating the dough from his secret recipe. Scattered with premium mozzarella di bufala, olive oil and fresh basil, the pizza is then baked in a wood fire oven and served, piping hot, to your table with a pint of Peroni for only Dhs49.

Sas Al Nakhl, 12 noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999, www.sacciabudhabi.com

The Retreat

A Brit-style gastro pub with modern international cuisine.

12 noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999

The Lounge

Refined cafe, serving gourmet coffee and pastries, conveniently located within the lobby area.

7am to 7pm daily. Tel: (02) 616 9999

Dusit Thani

Benjarong Restaurant

Authentic Thai restaurant, Benjarong at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, is open for business and ready with its full a la carte range, served in a safe, hygienic space. Soak up those happy hour vibes from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, where drinks start at Dhs25.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), from 6.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 698 8888, @benjarongabudhabi

Orchid Lounge

Also now open at the Dusit Thani, is Orchid Lounge, complete with the same daily happy hour timings as Benjarong.

8am to 9pm. Tel: (02) 698 8888

Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi

Hemingway’s

A good old British rub-a-dub (pub) serving draught hops and international cuisine. Remarkable for its monster daily happy hour (select drinks for Dhs23) which starts at 1pm and doesn’t stop until 7pm.

Al Khubeirah, 1pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Escape

The resort’s beach bar has its own happy hour (select drinks for Dhs23) daily from 6pm to 8pm.

1pm to 9pm. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco’s is back for casual dining bookings and its famous Friday brunch. Enjoy Italian-American flavours from the culinary mind of world-renowned chef Marco Pierre White, each Friday from noon to 4pm, with packages starting at Dhs199.

Khor, noon – 9pm. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

Captain’s Arms

An unashamedly British pub, complete with dark timber framing and red-cushioned stools, serving up traditional pub fare. There’s a massive noon to 8pm daily happy hour with selected drinks for only Dhs25.

Al Zahiyah, noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 644 6666

Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

Waves Outdoor Lounge

Waves Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan has now reopened and they’re serving some pretty good reasons to pop-in and dine-out. They’ve got some great sharing bites for you to catch up with old friends over, and some bites we’d recommend keeping all to yourself (like the pulled beef bao, pictured above).

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, 11.30am to 8.30pm daily. Tel: (02) 501 608

Mellow Café

A laid back cafe space in the Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

7am to 8.30pm. Tel: (02) 501 608

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

B Lounge

There are strong bohemian vibes at this breezy alfresco hang-out. There’s also a daily happy hour from 5pm to 8pm, and a burger & pint deal for Dhs69.

Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, 10am – 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Tavern

This Euro-style pub has anoon – 7pm happy hour on select beverages.

12 noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 677 3333

El Sombrero

Enjoy a fiesta of Latin flavour at this reopened Mexican restaurant. On Taco Tuesdays you can get five tacos and five margaritas for just Dhs99.

5pm to 9pm noon. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Anantara Eastern Mangroves

Impressions

There are few better places we know of a salute to the setting sun, than at Anantara Eastern Mangroves’ rooftop restaurant, Impressions. You get chic surrounds and a range of international nibbles all overlooking the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s eastern mangroves. The perfect way to start that cruise towards the weekend.

Al Kheeran, noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Ingredients

Also at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves you’ll find Ingredients, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant with a diverse international a la carte menu.

6.30am to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Mangroves Lounge

A sophisticated cafe spot.

noon to 9pm daily. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Emirates Palace

Le Vendôme

Le Vendôme is reopening its doors for dine-in bookings. This lavishly-styled fine dining restaurant is located on the fourth floor of the Emirates Palace hotel and features an expansive outdoor terrace that overlooks the resort’s private beach. Make like Latin rap star Pitbull, and experience ‘the Worldwide’ with the eaterie’s international menu.

Corniche Rd W – Al Ras Al Akhdar, 8am to 8pm daily. Tel: (02) 690 7999.

Others

Cipriani

Cipriani Yas Island is now back open for dine-in reservations. You can sample the bites and delights of their a la carte selection which includes the Cipriani vanilla meringue. They’re also still offering a take-away service, but if you do choose to pull up a seat, you’ll be rewarded with dreamy Yas Marina views.

Cipriani Yas Island, Yas Marina, Yas Island, 2pm to 9pm daily. Tel (02) 657 5400, www.ciprianiyasisland.com.

Coya

Head honcho of the Peruvian cuisine scene, Coya is back open for dine-in food fans, following the easing of pandemic restrictions. To celebrate inappropriately flamboyant manner, there’s a set lunch menu available for Dhs130 per person. It includes dishes like Chilean sea bass, served with rice, lime and chilli, and adult refreshments are currently being served. Not ready to head out? Coya2u is still operating for home delivery.

Coya, Four Seasons at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000