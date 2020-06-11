The Palm Jumeirah destination is now open to the whole family, fur children included…

Earlier this week, we revealed that dogs are now welcome on the beach at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah. We’re pleased to report that it’s not only your fur babies who are free to enter this beachside strip. Children of all ages and people aged 60 and above are also permitted.

Dubai’s children and the elderly have been doing it particularly tough these past few weeks. While the city has begun to open up its malls, restaurants and entertainment facilities, many of these have remained closed to those under the age of 12 or over 60.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Jun 2, 2020 at 3:44am PDT

With the opening of The Pointe to all ages, families can now enjoy the open-air facilities, beach and restaurants of this popular destination. Located at the top of Palm Jumeirah’s trunk, The Pointe is now open daily from 10am to 11pm – although it’s worth noting that the beach closes at sunset.

Play in the sand with your pooch, stroll along the promenade, and take in the iconic view as the sun set behind Atlantis, The Palm. Then head to one of 70 restaurants, cafes and ice-cream shops to enjoy a bite to eat.

In keeping with the UAE’s precautionary measures, you’ll have to wear a face mask at all times, and your temperature will be checked on arrival. You’ll also have to follow social distancing protocols by maintaining a space of two metres.

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 11pm (beach closes at sunset). Tel: (04) 3909999. thepointe.ae

Image: Facebook