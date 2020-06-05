Searching for ideas to keep your smalls entertained? We’ve got your back…

With much of the city still off limits to its youngest residents, and beaches just too steamy for a full day on the sand, families in Dubai are, understandably, starting to go a little spare. If you’re on the hunt for fresh things to do with your crew, we’ve rounded up five fun things to do with children in Dubai this weekend.

Sunrise picnic at Al Qudra Lakes

Set your alarm clocks for a pre-dawn departure, then head off for a sunrise breakfast at Al Qudra Lakes. Take a picnic blanket, some pastries and fruit, and a flask of coffee (for yourself), and let your little ones run wild on their scooters or bikes before it gets too warm. The paths and lawn around Love Lakes are perfect for smaller cyclists.

DIY sundaes at Fuchsia Urban Thai

When children order a dish from the Thai Tots Menu for Kids at Fuchsia in Bay Square or Barsha Heights, they’ll get a free DIY sundae for dessert. They’ll love decorating their scoop of coconut ice cream with toppings such as fruits, Nutella and sprinkles. Available daily until 7pm. Find more family-friendly Dubai restaurants here.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Bay Square and Barsha Heights venues only. Daily until 7pm. fuchsiame.com

Family-friendly brunch at Bread Street Kitchen

The family brunch is back at Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, welcoming children of all ages. Even the fussiest eater will find something they love on teh crowd-pleasing British menu, all served straight to your table. As a bonus, brunch packages include entry to The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Atlantis, The Palm, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm. Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs355 with house drinks, Dhs105 for children. atlantis.com/dubai/ restaurants/gordon-ramsay- bread-street-kitchen

Homemade pizza night with Dough It Yourself

We’re yet to meet a child who doesn’t like making their own pizza. When you order a pizza kit from Dough It Yourself, you’ll get a fresh batch of dough ready to stretch and roll, plus pizza sauce, mozzarella and optional toppings. Order the family kit (Dhs200) for a hands-on pizza night at home. Read our review of Dough It Yourself here.

Visit: doughityourself.ae

Family ‘playcation’ at InterContinental Dubai Festival City

If your smalls are running up the walls at home, then perhaps a change of scene is in order. InterContinental Dubai Festival City has launched an all-new ‘playcation’ deal, inviting you and your family to check into a suite that’s chock-a-block with the latest toys and games from Toys ‘R’ Us. Find out more about this fun Dubai staycation here.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai Festival City. Suite Playcation from Dhs399++. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com