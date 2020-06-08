A new one to tick off your Dubai dog-walking list…

If you’re a dog owner in Dubai, we’re sure you’ll have scouted out many of the local trails and dog-walking spots that the city has to offer. Now, you can add a new one to your list, as dogs are now welcome at Pointe Beach on the Palm Jumeirah.

The news had been circulating for a few days on various social media accounts and via the Dubai dog app, Flopster. Pointe Beach owner, Nakheel, has now confirmed the news, which is sure to be an exciting development for dog owners around Dubai.

In a statement, Nakheel noted that, “Dogs are permitted at The Pointe beach, provided they are kept on a leash at all times and do not enter the water. Owners must also bring their own dog waste bags and dispose of them in an appropriate manner. We thank our two – and four – legged guests in advance for their co-operation.”

Whether you’re pounding the sand at sunrise or sunset, you and your furry friend can stroll for hours whilst taking in the incredible views that Pointe Beach has to offer. From admiring the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel to the huge presence of The Pointe promenade, there’s plenty to see.

Once you’ve worked up a hunger, why not stop by cool industrial-chic restaurant, Chicago Meatpackers, who have long welcomed dogs of all sizes both inside their restaurant and outside on the terrace. They’ll even give your pet pooch a bowl of water to lap at, and sometimes a treat too.

If you needed any more incentive to give them a visit, you’ll get 15 per cent off your bill when you take your dog. Whether you’re visiting for lunch, dinner or a sunset cocktail or two, enjoy it with incredible views.

Pointe Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 11pm daily. thepointe.ae

Images: Facebook