These family-friendly eateries are now open to all ages…

Itching to get out of the house with your smalls? These Dubai restaurants are welcoming children once again – and some are offering sweet kids’ deals to boot.

Bistro Des Arts

Little ones will love the salted caramel-slathered crepes, flaky pastries and air-conditioned terrace at this Parisian-inspired bistro overlooking Dubai Marina.

Bistro Des Arts, Marina Promenade (near Dubai Marina Mall). Mon to Thu noon to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 11pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 551 1576. bistrodesarts.ae

Black Tap

Juicy burgers, crunchy fries, and over-the-top ‘crazy shakes’: Black Tap is the stuff of childhood dining dreams.

Black Tap, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR. Sun to Thu 11am to 1am, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am. All ages. Tel: (0)4 3999076. blacktapme.com

Bombay Brasserie

This mod-Indian eatery will be reopening on June 4. As a bonus, children under 12 receive a 50 per cent discount.

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay. Daily 6pm to 11pm. All ages. Tel: (0)44383100. tajhotels.com/en-in/taj/taj-dubai/restaurants/bombay-brasserie/

Bystro

Laidback Australian fare is on offer at this family-friendly haunt, which welcomes kids of all ages, as well as over 60s.

Bystro, Al Manara. Daily 8am to 5pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 3368056. teambystro.com

Cafe Isan

Savour authentic Thai bites on the water’s edge at casual this JLT eatery. Spring rolls and satay skewers are always a hit with the smalls.

Cafe Isan, Cluster B, JLT. Daily noon to 7pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 5579778. cafeisan.co

Cassette

This cool, warehouse-style eatery in The Courtyard, Al Quoz, is dishing out its fab French-inspired fare and signature burgers to ages three and up.

Cassette, The Courtyard, 4th St, Al Quoz. Daily 8.30am to 6pm. Ages three and up. Tel: (0)4 3491966. courtyard-uae.com/cassette

Circle Cafe

Fill bellies big and small with the all-you-can-eat breakfast offer at Circle Cafe. It’s a steal at just Dhs60 for adults and Dhs25 for children.

Circle Cafe, Bay Square, Media City, Studio City and Silicon Oasis. Daily 8am to 5pm. All-you-can-eat offer available Fri and Sat. All ages. circle-cafe.com

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

The much-loved children’s menu is back at this JLT French favourite, with under 12s and over 60s all welcome. The kids’ play area remains closed for now.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT. Daily 1pm to 10.50pm. All ages. Reservations required. Tel: (0)4 5149339. couqley.ae

Ella’s Eatery

On Palm Jumeirah, Ella’s is also offering a bottomless breakfast deal. They’ve downsized their regular portion sizes so you can sample more dishes.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm Jumeirah. Daily 8am to 10pm, weekend brunch 8am to midday. All ages. Tel: (0)4 5570984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB/

The Eloquent Elephant

This atmospheric gastropub serves British and international classics that will appeal to all comers.

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay. Daily noon to 11pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 4383131.

Fuchsia Urban Thai

The whole family can get their Thai cravings sated at Fuchsia’s venues in Barsha Heights and Bay Square, with under 12s and over 60s welcome. Plus, to celebrate the opening there are three new dishes to try: prawn toasts, prawn wontons, and banana crepes with salted caramel.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Barsha Heights and Bay Square. Daily noon to 11pm (Barsha Heights open until midnight on weekends). fuchsiame.com

Jones the Grocer

The Dusit Thani branch of Jones the Grocer is welcoming kids – as a sweetener, children eat for free when dining with their parents.

Jones the Grocer, Dusit Thani Dubai, 133 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. Daily 7am to late. All ages. Tel: (0)4 3174261. jonesthegrocer.com

LMP

For a civilised family lunch or dinner, book a table at this sophisticated DIFC restaurant, welcoming ages three and up.

LMP, Gate Village No 8, DIFC. Daily noon to 11pm. Ages 3 and up. Tel: (0)4 4390505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

London Dairy Cafe

Children aged three and up are welcome at three London Dairy Cafe venues. There’s even a new children’s offer that includes a main, side dish and drink for Dhs30.

London Dairy Cafe, DIFC (daily 8am to 8pm), Dubai Media City (daily 8am to 8pm), and Aspin Commercial Tower Sheikh Zayed Rd (Sun to Thu 7am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 8am to 11pm). londondairycafe.com

Mango Tree Thai Bistro

This lively Thai eatery in JBR is offering some incredible deals for children. Kids aged under six dine for free, while six- to 12-year-olds get a 50 per cent discount. JBR residents can also save 20 per cent when they present their key card.

Mango Tree Thai Bistro, LP Level, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR. Daily 1pm to 10pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 3747555. facebook.com/MangoTreeJBR/

The Noodle House

Two of The Noodle House’s Dubai branches are now welcoming children aged three and up. Get your family-friendly pan-Asian fix at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and JBR.

The Noodle House, Souk Madinat Jumeirah and The Walk JBR. Daily, noon to 10pm. Ages 3 and up. thenoodlehouse.com/

Park House

Visit Park House’s alfresco eateries at Kite Beach and Jumeirah Islands for bountiful breakfasts the whole family will love.

Park House, Kite Beach and Jumeirah Islands. Daily 8am to 10pm. All ages. parkhouse.ae

Reform Social & Grill

Reform’s lakeside lawn has long been a favourite with families in Dubai, and now all ages are welcome back (you can even book a spot for your four-legged family members). This Friday June 5, kids eat for free during the Family Fun Friday Brunch.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes. Daily 8am to 11pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 4542638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Roka

Zuma’s fresh-faced little sister is turning out snappy plates of mod-Japanese fare in the breathtaking Opus building. The restaurant may have a decidedly grown-up vibe, but over threes are welcome to give it a whirl.

Roka, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay. Sun to Thu noon to 11pm, Fri to Sat 12:30pm to 11pm. Ages 3 and up. rokarestaurant.com

Stoke House

This family-friendly restaurant features a crowd-pleasing selection of burgers, pizzas and sharing platters.

Stoke House, Al Qudra Rd, Damac Hills. Daily 7am to 7pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 2453988. stokehouse.ae

Ultra Brasserie

Fill up on nutritious salads, vegan burgers and other feel-good food at the Dubai Marina branch of Ultra Brasserie

Ultra Brasserie, Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina. Sun to Thu 7am to 8pm, Fri to Sat 7am to 9pm. All ages. Tel: (0)4 2775644. ultra.ae

Vietnamese Foodies

Fresh, light and full of flavour: there’s plenty to like about the virtuous menu at Vietnamese Foodies. Younger palates will love the rice paper rolls, and steamed chicken buns.

Vietnamese Foodies, Cluster D, JLT (daily 11am to 10pm) and Downtown Dubai (daily 11.30am to 10pm). Ages 3 and up. vietnamesefoodies.com

Images: Supplied/Facebook