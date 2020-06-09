Catch a flick, knowing that your health and well-being is assured…

Dubai’s only independent cinema, Cinema Akil will be reopening its doors on Friday, June 12 after temporarily closing in mid March. Located in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue, the arthouse cinema will reopen with strict safety measures in place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Akil (@cinemaakil) on Jun 8, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

Here are the changes that have taken place to ensure safety

Like all other venues, Cinema Akil will be operating under a reduced capacity of 30 per cent. In numbers, that means only 35 people will be allowed in the venue at once, so head to the website here and plan ahead if you want to catch a movie.

In order to maintain the capacity at this amount, Cinema Akil will be offering online bookings only. This will also help in keeping a tab on contacts. No tickets will be sold at the cinema.

Seats have been rearranged to comply with social distancing measures in place, ensuring a two-metre distance between cinema-goers.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear a face mask at all times in the cinema. Temperatures will be checked before they enter Alserkal Avenue.

Sanitising stations will be available across the venue, and Cinema Akil will undergo rigorous disinfecting procedures each day.

The cinema will be open to the public from 6pm to 9pm from Tuesday to Saturday, and only one film will be screened every night. This is to ensure proper sanitisation and disinfection of the space daily.

Currently, children under the age of 12 and those over the age of 60 are not allowed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Chaiwala (@projectchaiwala) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:32am PDT

Missing the infamous karak chai from Project Chaiwala? You’ll be thrilled to know that they will be open on the same days as the cinema, from 1pm to 9pm, offering your favourite bites and piping-hot karak.

The first movie on show will be Michael Winterbottom’s A Trip to Greece – it is the final film of the gourmet travel series following British comedic duo Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

The latest updated schedule of films is available on the website.

cinemaakil.com

Images: provided/social