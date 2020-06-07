Here's why you should tune into Alserkal Online this June
From concerts to conversations and 360-degree tours, there’s so much to explore…
Dubai’s arts and culture district, Alserkal Avenue is home to a plethora of galleries, facilities and platforms, which have started welcoming visitors back after putting precautionary measures in place.
However, if you’d still prefer to #stayhome, you can tune into alserkal.online, where you can take some screen time, listen to a radio show or a conversation and engage with the creative community from the safety of your living room.
This is what is taking place this June on the platform.
The Fridge Concert Series
Tune in: every Monday this June
Here are the performers taking to the stage this June:
The best news is that the series is free to watch, but you must register here.
PechaKucha Live
Tune in: Wednesday, June 10
PechaKucha means means “the sound of conversation” in Japanese, and Alserkal is live-streaming its very first edition this June. Nine speakers will get together and discuss ‘The Practice of Imperfection’, exploring the idea of imperfection as reflected in art, design, dance, architecture, photography, and more.
The inspiration comes from another Japanese concept wabi-sabi – the Japanese philosophy of accepting your imperfections and making the most of life. Come across the idea that Japanese fix broken pottery with gold? That’s wabi-sabi.
A list of speakers can be found here as well as the link to register. The event is free to watch.
Virtual tours
When galleries across Dubai were asked to shut in order to help curb the spread of Covid-19, rather than postpone or cancel Alserkal Art Week, the team at Alserkal Avenue decided the show must go on. The galleries are plentiful in Alserkal, and in this link here there are 20 just waiting to be explored.
From contemporary Japanese photography to abstract pieces, sculpture art and much more, you’re bound to spend hours scrolling through the art of more than 80 artists and 300 individual artworks.
Remember, Alserkal is now welcoming visitors, but do call ahead and get a confirmation from your favourite gallery before you head out.
Images: provided