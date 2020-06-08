Raise the curtains!

The Courtyard Playhouse – Dubai’s first independent theatre space was required to cease all activities at the beginning of May to limit the spread of Covid-19.

However, the theatre has now announced that they will be re-opening their doors allowing a select number of programmes to take place in-house.

The re-opening is in alignment with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) requirements.

The improv theatre is one of the region’s best-performing arts and training centres, and a legend in the city – loved by people of all ages. However, according to an Instagram post, currently, the selected programmes will only be accessible for those over 12 and below 60 years old. Classes will also be limited to eight people per session.

Head here for the list of classes taking place in-house.

During their closure, the homegrown theatre space was hosting online courses and activities to keep the community engaged, and these will continue to take place.

So, if you want to add ‘improv’ under the set of skills you learned while staying at home, head online here and find a list of classes available.

Not only are the classes enjoyable and rewarding, but also a great way to increase self-confidence, improve communication skills and gain insight into your thoughts, feelings and relationships.

With regards to their national theatre cinema nights, the Courtyard Playhouse stated that an announcement will be made later this month with regards to all evening programs.

Here’s how the Courtyard Playhouse is preparing for your return

Members of the improv theatre have been working hard in the past week to prepare the venue to safely reopen to the public.

Social distancing stickers are in place to help visitors keep two metres distance between each other.

The occupancy will be capped at 80 people and all those who enter must wear a mask and have gloves on. Temperatures will be checked upon entry.

