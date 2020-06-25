Take us to the raw bar…

South American food fans know that sometimes, only ceviche will suffice.

Fish ‘cooked’ with a squeeze of juice from a citrus fruit, hashed together with aromatic ingredients such as chili, coconut, coriander, and garlic.

It’s a dish that Peruvian restaurant, Coya takes seriously on a normal day, so you’d be sensible to expect big things from them on National Ceviche Day (officially June 24).

And you’d be right. Between June 25 and June 28, you can get hold of a whole ceviche platter for just Dhs318.

Included in the combo are: Lubina Clasica (sea bass); Atun Chifa (yellowfin tuna); Pargo a la Trufa (red snapper); Salmon Nikkei (salmon); Hongos (mushroom) and Mixto (mixed seafood).

Not a big ‘fin’ of fish? Coya’s Friday brunch is also back this weekend.

With main courses that include costillas de res (beef short ribs), pollo a la parrilla (a chicken dish), arroz nikkei (Chillean sea bass with rice), and quinoa con calabaza (a pumpkin quinoa risotto-esque dish).

And a sharing platter of appetisers wih tacos and maki rolls; calamares con ocopa (squid with traditional Peruvian sauce), empanadas de wagyu (steak pasties, apologies Peru, but they are), croquetas de lubina (fish balls) and a smattering of anticuchos (a meaty kebab).

In light of social distancing measures, only 4 guests per table are allowed and the venue capacity is limited to 64 persons at any time.

Booking in advance for ceviche or brunch is essential.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, From Thu June 25 to Sun June 28, noon to 9pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

