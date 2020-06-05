It’s time to celebrate the wins of this past week…

We’ve lined up a whopper of a weekend for those of you keen to get on out and live your best life. All that remains is for you to follow the breadcrumbs we’ve left below.

As part of the ongoing pandemic safety measures, you’ll need to book in advance for all of the below.

Thursday, 25th June

1. Say Ciao to authentic Italian chow at newly reopened Dino’s

Dino’s is one of our favourite Italian dining spots in the city, there’s no doubt about it. So we were pretty excited when we heard the news that they’re now back in the kitchen whipping up their trademark Italian gastronomy. To celebrate the return, Dino’s is offering diners 50 per cent off beverages and a free dessert until the end of the month. And we can’t think of a better way to sign off the week, than with a few choice vinos, at our friendly neighbourhood Dino’s.

Dino’s, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St (next to ADNEC), daily 12pm-9pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551

2. The beach is back! Soft sand and sophisticated sundowners await at Saadiyat Beach Club

It’s official, after weeks of tan-teasing via their social media channels, Saadiyat Beach Club is back open to the public. The venue offers a serene space to salute both sun and sea, as well as the opportunity to dive into some great food. On-site restaurants include, Safina (open 8am to 9pm) which offers authentic Mediterranean cuisine. And La Salle (5pm to 9pm) featuring a menu strongly influenced by the Provencal region of Southern France. You’ll need to bring your own towels, but barefoot luxury vibes are available on arrival.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, daily 8am to sunset, weekdays are Dhs250, or Dhs 375 for a weekend day. saadiyatbeachclub.ae

Friday, 26th June

3. We’re maki-ing the decision for you, brunch at 99 Sushi, just roll with it

The Japanese cuisine scene is getting a massive lift with the return of 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

4. This weekend day beach pass gets you extra credit

Fancy five-star hang-out, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is now offering a weekend day pass to access their luxurious beach facilities. It’s just Dhs199 per adult with Dhs100 back as credit to spend on food and beverages at the pool bar. Kids under 12 get in free with a paying adult and you’ll need to bring your own towels, masks and sunscreen.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor, 9am to 6pm daily, Tel: (02) 654 3333.

Saturday, 27th June

5. Find out how Dai Pai Dong is putting the ‘yum’ in ‘yum cha’

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

