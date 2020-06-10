10 brunches to try in Abu Dhabi this weekend

Give your weekend some real flavour…

Whether it’s Japanese, Indian, Thai, Steak, Italian, dim sum, pizza or Latin, we’ve got the answer to your culinary craving.

Here are 10 separate brunches to explore in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views at Hidden Bar, a sophisticated lounge for sophisticated sips. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Fri and Sat, Dhs255. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi’s Friday brunch returns this weekend, and it’s bringing a carnival of colour and culinary flair, with packages starting at just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; calamares con ocopa (squid with traditional Peruvian sauce), empanadas de wagyu (steak pasties, apologies Peru, but they are), croquetas de lubina (fish balls) and a smattering of anticuchos (a meaty kebab). Main courses will arrive at the table in the shape of costillas de res (beef short ribs), arroz nikkei (Chillean sea bass with rice), and quinoa con calabaza (a pumpkin quinoa risotto-esque dish). The dessert platter includes their highly-prized orange doughnut sticks (or as they call them, churros de naranja), alfajores, tortell de nata maracuya (passion fruit puff pastry), chicha morada and ganache de caramel.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, from Friday June 26, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs278, house is Dhs398 and Premium is Dhs498. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

99 Sushi

The Japanese cuisine scene is getting a massive lift with the return of 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

Ingredients

There’s a selection of tender meats, luxurious salads and scrumptious appetisers on the set menu at Ingredients’ brunch. And the fun needn’t stop when the whistle blows, you can take the after-party to the upper levels with a 50 per cent discount at rooftop bar, Impressions.

Ingredients, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, noon to 9pm daily, Dhs195 for soft package Dhs295 for house package. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Dai Pai Dong

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco Pierre White’s restaurant is relaunching its popular Friday brunch this weekend at its home in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. You can expect the same reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, all at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199. Starters include crispy calamari and New York pizza. For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod. Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu. Families welcome.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday and Saturday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry has a new ‘at the table’ Friday brunch, that will see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Tamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamba Restaurant (@tambarestaurant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Latest Recipe

Families are welcome at this great value brunch. There are live cooking stations in addition to a special menu, sunseekers should also check out the resort’s current beach pass deals.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fridays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs119 for soft package Dhs189 for house beverage package. Tel: (02) 644 6666.

Images: Provided/Instagram