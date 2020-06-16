The recipe for a fuego weekend…

In a week that’s brought us a very different sort of news about Mayan calendars, this is the only Peruvian date we wanna hear about.

The brunching breakthrough you’ve been waiting for — Coya Abu Dhabi’s Friday brunch returns on June 26.

And it’s bringing with it a carnival of colour and culinary flair, with packages starting at just Dhs278.

Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; calamares con ocopa (squid with traditional Peruvian sauce), empanadas de wagyu (steak pasties, apologies Peru, but they are), croquetas de lubina (fish balls) and a smattering of anticuchos (a meaty kebab).

Main courses will arrive at the table in the shape of costillas de res (beef short ribs), pollo a la parrilla (a chicken dish), arroz nikkei (Chillean sea bass with rice), and quinoa con calabaza (a pumpkin quinoa risotto-esque dish).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COYA Abu Dhabi (@coyaabudhabi) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:00am PDT

You might also like 5 brunching options in Abu Dhabi this week

If you don’t speak Spanish, you can either trust our translations and that it all equates to the South American for ‘delicious’ or you can check the full menu descriptions on their website.

The final flourish comes with a sweet twist, a dessert platter including their highly-prized orange doughnut sticks (or as they call them, churros de naranja), alfajores, tortell de nata maracuya (passion fruit puff pastry), chicha morada and ganache de caramel.

The soft beverage package is just Dhs278, the house beverage package costs Dhs398 and the premium package comes in at Dhs498.

In light of social distancing measures, only 4 guests per table are allowed and the venue capacity is limited to 64 persons at any time.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, from Friday June 26, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com