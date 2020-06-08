Adnoc’s ‘My Station’ service delivers fuel to several locations in Abu Dhabi…

Put your hands up if your car’s petrol gauge is hovering just above empty right now.

Those ‘will we make it?’ Journeys to the petrol station on the last vapors of fuel left in the tank have to be one of the least enjoyable things about owning a car.

Which is where Adnoc’s My Station service comes in.

If you’re located in Al Riyadh City, Abu Dhabi Island, Al Maryah Island, or Al Reem Island, you can call (800) 300 to request refueling at your own home.

Petrol re-ups are available daily between 7am and 11pm. And best of all there is no delivery fee.

Adnoc’s handy app has got a bunch of useful features such as remote payment at gas stations, but doesn’t currently support My Station petrol orders.

That is, however, something we expect to see change.

June’s fuel prices were announced last week, and motorists were delighted to learn that they maintained their low 2020 prices.

Special 95 currently sits at Dhs1.80 per litre; Super 98 is a healthy at Dhs1.91 per litre, and diesel will continue to be sold at Dhs2.06 per litre throughout the month of June.

Images: Twitter